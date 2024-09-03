Jean Irene (Barrell) Byerley, 88, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean I. (Barrell) Byerley, 88, of Williams Township and formerly of Lower Saucon Township, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2024.

Jean I. (Barrell) Byerley, 88, of Williams Township and formerly of Lower Saucon Township, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2024. She was the beloved wife of the late Jacob W. Byerley, who passed away on March 1, 2015. Born in Lower Saucon Township, she was the daughter of Paul S. and Evelyn A. (Koch) Barrell. Jean worked for the former Laros Printing for 29 years before retiring in 1993. She was an avid bowler and diehard Phillies fan. She was an active member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, where she worked tirelessly with her sister and family at church events. She was an integral part of the life and ministry of her Lower Saucon UCC.

SURVIVORS

Jean is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families. Along with her husband, Jean was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie M. (Barrell) Byerley, and her brothers, William H., Robert P.

and Carl E. Barrell.

SERVICES

All are invited to gather with her family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a celebration of her life at 10:30 on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown. Arrangements are by Falk Funeral Home, Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. To share a remembrance, visit Jean’s “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.