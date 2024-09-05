LCCC to Award CDL Training Scholarships

Lehigh Carbon Community College has been awarded a $135,600 federal grant to provide scholarships to military members and underserved students who want to become commercial truck drivers.

The grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will be used for $5,650 individual scholarships that will be awarded to 20 veterans and/or their family members as well as four underserved students to pursue CDL training. The FMCSA’s mission with the $3.5 million it has awarded colleges and training centers nationwide is to reduce the number of crashes involving large trucks and buses by expanding the number of CDL holders with enhanced safety training that is now available.

According to a LCCC news release, commercial truck driving is also “considered a high priority occupation in the region and offers strong employment possibilities and family-sustaining wages.​”

One of only two Pennsylvania colleges to receive a grant, LCCC’s CDL program teaches students truck-driving knowledge and skills using a combination of classroom, driving range and on-the-road training.

The program includes four- and eight-week options with day and evening classes in partnership with Ancora Training, whose experienced instructors help prepare students to take and pass Pennsylvania’s CDL test.​

For more information on the CDL program and the scholarships that will be available, contact Aliana Ramirez at 956-292-9741 or al************@an*************.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.