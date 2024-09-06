Northampton Co. Invests in Lehigh Valley250

A $100,000 grant from Northampton County will help fund events, exhibitions and community performances across the Lehigh Valley as the region prepares for the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

At Tuesday night’s County Council meeting, the council approved Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure’s plan to provide the funding to Lehigh Valley250; a partnership that will highlight the contributions the region has made in shaping the country’s history via events, exhibitions and community performances.

“Lehigh Valley250 offers a powerful local partnership that offers Northampton County’s best opportunity to increase tourism, teach about our founding and just plain have a good time celebrating the birth of the greatest nation the world has ever known,” McClure said.​

To learn more about how to get involved in the commemoration, visit LehighValley250.org.

