DeSales’ Act 1 Theater Opens 55th Season with ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Act 1 DeSales University Theatre’s 55th season is opening with a new production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The production is based on the 1960s horror comedy film directed by Roger Corman. It follows the story of Seymour, a young assistant at a struggling flower shop in New York City. One day, Seymour spies an odd new plant with an unusual appetite which he names Audrey II, after a coworker on whom he has a crush.

Audrey II attracts new customers, the shop thrives and love blooms while the plant plots universal domination. The production features a mix of rock and roll and doo-wop music and includes well-known songs such as the title track, “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Somewhere That’s Green.”

John Bell, director of the production and a professor of theatre at DeSales University, is one of the many directors, choreographers, and designers who have brought Little Shop of Horrors to life. Bell has spent decades working in theater, and said its music is in part what makes “Little Shop of Horrors” so special.

“Little Shop is one of only a select few musicals I can think of that beautifully weaves the musical world of the story, in this case Motown, doo-wop, and rock and roll, into the storytelling structure,” he said. “The score by Menken and Ashman intensifies every element: the romance, the absurdity and the danger.”

Guest artists Ryan Touhey, Devon Sinclair and Parris Bradley provide the musical direction, choreography and scenic design for the DeSales production, respectively. The production opened Thursday, Sept. 26, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m.​

Tickets are $30 for adults and $28 for students and seniors Monday through Friday and $34 for adults and $32 for students and seniors Saturday and Sunday. Students who attend DeSales or any other Lehigh Valley college or university can purchase discounted tickets for $8. Group discounts are also available for all performances. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Labuda Center Box Office at 610-282-3192 or via the DeSales website.​

