Shop for the Season at Hellertown Fall Craft & Vendor Fair

Lovers of all things fall and those looking to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping won’t want to miss the 2024 Fall Craft & Vendor Fair this weekend in Hellertown.

Sponsored by the local Vendor Blender team, the event will be held at Christ Lutheran Hellertown, 69 Main St., Hellertown, this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating vendors will include Set Adrift, Pampered Chef, Elegant Acres, Mary Kay, Suzie’s Wreaths, Crafted Scent Shoppe, Gift Baskets by April, Carol’s Crochet Fun, Koalaty Crafts, A Happier Tail, Judy’s Crocheted Crafts, Buckskin Lane Home, Rose Lane Bags, Scentsy, Lisa Johnson Crafts and Amber’s Rustic Creations.

Be sure to stop by so you can shop for unique treasures while supporting crafters and vendors in your community!