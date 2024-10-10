Godfrey Daniels Comedy Night to Support NC Artists After Hurricane

Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels–a well-known live music and performance venue–will host a benefit stand-up comedy night this Saturday, Oct. 12, to support the North Carolina arts community impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels–a well-known live music and performance venue–will host a benefit stand-up comedy night this Saturday, Oct. 12, to support the North Carolina arts community impacted by Hurricane Helene. The show will begin at 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to Asheville-based LEAF Global Arts.

The laugh-filled lineup will feature local comedians Tyler Rothrock, Jake Domanski, Stef K, Ice Jackson and Kate Hughes.

A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted at the door, with attendees asked to donate more if they are able.

Those interested in attending can find more information and confirm their attendance at GodfreyDaniels.org.

Founded in 1976, Godfrey Daniels is located at 7 E. Fourth Street on Bethlehem’s South Side.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.