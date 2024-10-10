Charity Community

Godfrey Daniels Comedy Night to Support NC Artists After Hurricane

3 days ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Ice Jackson

Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels–a well-known live music and performance venue–will host a benefit stand-up comedy night this Saturday, Oct. 12, to support the North Carolina arts community impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min
Ice Jackson

Ice Jackson will perform at the comedy night benefit at Godrey Daniels in Bethlehem this Saturday, Oct. 12. (Contributed photo)

Bethlehem’s Godfrey Daniels–a well-known live music and performance venue–will host a benefit stand-up comedy night this Saturday, Oct. 12, to support the North Carolina arts community impacted by Hurricane Helene. The show will begin at 8 p.m., with all proceeds going to Asheville-based LEAF Global Arts.

The laugh-filled lineup will feature local comedians Tyler Rothrock, Jake Domanski, Stef K, Ice Jackson and Kate Hughes.

A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted at the door, with attendees asked to donate more if they are able.

Those interested in attending can find more information and confirm their attendance at GodfreyDaniels.org.

Founded in 1976, Godfrey Daniels is located at 7 E. Fourth Street on Bethlehem’s South Side.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Credit: Godfrey Daniels

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment