Frost Advisory Issued for Eastern Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties, for Wednesday morning, Oct. 16. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 33 degrees between 2 and 9 a.m., according to the current forecast.
The NWS warned that frost could damage sensitive vegetation, crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A frost advisory was also issued for the area early Tuesday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 30s.
This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.
