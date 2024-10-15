Community Weather

Frost Advisory Issued for Eastern Pennsylvania

45 seconds ago
by Saucon Source
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties, for Wednesday morning, Oct. 16. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 33 degrees between 2 and 9 a.m., according to the current forecast.

The NWS warned that frost could damage sensitive vegetation, crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A frost advisory was also issued for the area early Tuesday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 30s.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

