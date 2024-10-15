Frost Advisory Issued for Eastern Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for parts of eastern Pennsylvania, including Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties, for Wednesday morning, Oct. 16.

The NWS warned that frost could damage sensitive vegetation, crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A frost advisory was also issued for the area early Tuesday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 30s.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.