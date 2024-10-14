Frost Advisory Issued for Lehigh Valley

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas, including upper Bucks County, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas, including upper Bucks County, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to slighly above freezing, ranging from 33 to 37 degrees, and causing frost formation in suburban and rural areas.

The NWS issued a statement Monday warning that sensitive outdoor vegetation and plants could be damaged if left uncovered. This is the second frost advisory issued for the area in the past week.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.