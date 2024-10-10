Frost Advisory Issued for Lehigh Valley, Bucks Co.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a frost advisory for the Lehigh Valley, upper Bucks County and other parts of eastern Pennsylvania from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to between 34 and 37 degrees across the region, creating conditions for frost formation. Allentown’s forecast low for the night is 37 degrees, marking a potential first frost of the fall.

The NWS warned that frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation and kill unprotected plants. Residents are being advised to cover or bring indoors any vulnerable plants as a precaution.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.