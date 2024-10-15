NCC Opens Winter Session, Spring Semester Registration

Northampton Community College (NCC) announced Tuesday that registration is now open for its upcoming winter session and spring 2025 semester, which both offer students a variety of scheduling options to suit their needs.

Winter classes start on Dec. 12 and are offered exclusively online, providing flexibility for students with busy schedules. The four-week session allows current NCC students, new students and visiting students to accelerate their studies, get ahead for the spring semester or complete their degree requirements.

Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 21, with options for a traditional 14-week semester, two seven-week Accelerated sessions (starting Jan. 21 and March 18) and a nine-week Mid-Spring semester starting Feb. 25.

Prospective students can contact NCC’s admissions team at



ad*****@no*********.edu























or 610-861-5500 for more information. Current students can register for classes through their myNCC account. Students seeking assistance with course selection can contact NCC’s enrollment services team. For more information, visit Northampton.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.