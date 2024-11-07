Giant Announces Thanksgiving Dinner Offer

Giant customers can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal for less than $20 this year thanks to a special bonus points offer.

Giant customers can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal for less than $20 this year thanks to a special bonus points offer. The offer, which is available from now until Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day), allows GIANT Choice Rewards members who have earned them the option to redeem 400 points for a free turkey and save money on traditional Thanksgiving side dishes with Extended Bonus Buy savings.

Announced last week, the special bonus points offer will help customers afford a complete Thanksgiving dinner for up to six people, the company said.

“Our customers count on us to help them provide the best meals at the best value for their families and friends throughout the year, and Thanksgiving is no exception,” said John MacDonald, vice president of marketing for The GIANT Company, in a news release.

The value meal includes the free turkey (with redemption of 400 bonus points), along with discounted prices on essential Thanksgiving items. Those items include Stove Top Stuffing (6 oz.) for $2, Heinz Gravy (12 oz. jar) for $2.50, Giant brand Brown and Serve Rolls (12 ct.) for $2.50 each, and Giant brand sides (24 oz. package) such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese for $2.99 each. Additional discounted items include Giant brand canned vegetables (14.5 oz.) at 5/$3, Giant brand Cranberry Sauce (14 oz. can) for $1 and sweet potatoes at $0.69/lb.

For more information about the offer, visit GiantFoodStores.com or your local Giant store. There are more than a dozen Giant stores in the Lehigh Valley, including stores in Hellertown and Coopersburg.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.