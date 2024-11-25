Black Friday Promotions Coming to Promenade Saucon Valley

Promenade Saucon Valley will be open extended hours throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, and will entice holiday shoppers with special Black Friday promotions and events.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Promenade Saucon Valley will be open extended hours throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, and will entice holiday shoppers with special Black Friday promotions and events.

On Black Friday, Nov. 29, stores at the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., a Promenade news release said.

The shopping center will also host a Spin to Win promotion in Town Square from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and a Black Friday Weekend Shop & Stamp promotion Friday through Sunday.

Shoppers who participate in the Shop & Stamp promotion can collect stamps from participating retailers and drop them off at the Promenade Management Office for a chance to win a prize valued at $300.

More information about Black Friday deals, holiday hours and upcoming events at Promenade Saucon Valley is available on the center’s website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.