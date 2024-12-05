Giant Donates $160K and 3,000 Hams to Fight Hunger

The Giant Company has announced a $160,000 donation and 3,000 ham distribution to support hunger relief efforts across its operating area this holiday season. The company, which is focusing its seasonal giving efforts on hunger relief, said it wants to ensure families in need can enjoy a holiday meal.

The Giant Company has announced a $160,000 donation and 3,000 ham distribution to support hunger relief efforts across its operating area this holiday season. The company, which is focusing its seasonal giving efforts on hunger relief, said it wants to ensure families in need can enjoy a holiday meal.

“While food banks, food pantries and Salvation Army locations are focused on the fight against hunger year-round, the need is most felt this time of the year,” said Jennifer Scott, vice president of human resources at The Giant Company. “No family should have to go without a holiday meal.”

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a $100,000 donation toward its goal of providing 400,000 meals to those facing hunger in its 27-county service region. The food bank currently provides food assistance to over 250,000 individuals monthly.

“We are deeply grateful to The Giant Company for their extraordinary gift of $100,000 and 500 hams,” said Joe Arthur, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “This generous donation will provide much-needed support to our neighbors facing hunger across the 27 counties we serve.”

Giant is also donating $60,000 to 12 Salvation Army locations, including locations in Boyertown, Carlisle, Chambersburg, East Stroudsburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, Levittown, Norristown, Philadelphia and Sunbury in Pennsylvania, and in Winchester, Va. Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division, expressed gratitude for The GIANT Company’s generous support in addressing food insecurity in Eastern Pennsylvania, especially during the holiday season.

“With GIANT’s partnership, we can bring relief to families experiencing life’s most challenging circumstances, helping them experience the warmth, hope and joy the holiday season has to offer,” Ashcraft said.​

Fifteen food banks and pantries, including Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, will receive 3,000 hams to support their hunger relief efforts this Christmas.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.