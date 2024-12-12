Business Community Family

Lehigh Valley Airport Opens Pet Relief Area

5 days ago
by Saucon Source
Pet Relief Area

Lehigh Valley International Airport unveiled a new Pet Relief Area during a ribbon-cutting event held Nov. 14.

Lehigh Valley International Airport unveiled a new Pet Relief Area during a ribbon-cutting event held Nov. 14. The 200-square-foot room located near Gate 14 in the Wilfred M. “Wiley” Post Jr. Concourse features a bench, a sink and a grassy mat relief area equipped with a flush valve, spray hose and clean-up bags.

Sponsored by Leader of the Pack Canine Institute, the new pet relief area is designed to serve both service animals and family pets traveling through the airport.

“Whether it was for a service animal or a family pet, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority was determined to provide a top-notch facility to serve our canine customers,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, the airport authority’s executive director.

