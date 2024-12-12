Lehigh Valley Airport Opens Pet Relief Area

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lehigh Valley International Airport unveiled a new Pet Relief Area during a ribbon-cutting event held Nov. 14. The 200-square-foot room located near Gate 14 in the Wilfred M. “Wiley” Post Jr. Concourse features a bench, a sink and a grassy mat relief area equipped with a flush valve, spray hose and clean-up bags.

Sponsored by Leader of the Pack Canine Institute, the new pet relief area is designed to serve both service animals and family pets traveling through the airport.

“Whether it was for a service animal or a family pet, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority was determined to provide a top-notch facility to serve our canine customers,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, the airport authority’s executive director.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.