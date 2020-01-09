No Rain Date, Ep. 7: H-LS Restaurant Week, SimpliciTea & Co.

In Ep. 6 of No Rain Date we welcome the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Jessica O’Donnell back to the studio. Jessica joins us for a preview of Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week, which is being held Jan. 12-18. Head on over to the Saucon Source Facebook page for a cool contest on which we’ve partnered with JO and the HLSCC to help promote what’s become a beloved community event! Also joining us this week are Jennifer Schneider and Lori Waldspurger. Jenn and Lori are the owners of SimpliciTea & Co., which is based in Hellertown. You can find their small-batch teas at The Shoppe on Water Street, Saylor’s & Co. and elsewhere. Learn more about what makes them the only tea you’ll want to drink. And don’t forget to listen to our five-day weather forecast, courtesy of Tony Luchini and Lehigh Valley Weather Authority.