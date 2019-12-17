Charter School Blowup: BASD Board Wants SV School Board Pres. Censured

Note: This story has been updated with a statement from Saucon Valley School Board president Shamim Pakzad.

In an escalating war of words involving Saucon Valley School Board president Shamim Pakzad, the Bethlehem Area School Board and BASD superintendent Joseph Roy, the Bethlehem school board has made the latest move.

In response to public remarks Pakzad made last week denouncing Roy’s characterization of some parents who send their children to charter schools as racist or classist, the Bethlehem Area School Board voted Monday to send a letter to the Saucon Valley School Board requesting that Pakzad be publicly censured, questioning his ethics, accusing him of having a personal agenda and requesting that he obstain from any future votes involving funding the operations of the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, the Morning Call reported Monday.

Credit: David W. Coulter Photography

Pakzad said at the meeting last Tuesday that his son attends that school (another son attends Saucon Valley), and that he was upset by Roy’s remarks, which Pakzad called “a new low” in a brief speech in which he also said Roy should apologize and resign.

The Morning Call reported that Bethlehem Area School Board president Michael Faccinetto said Pakzad has the right to have a personal disagreement with Roy, but shouldn’t have used his position as school board president as a pulpit for his criticism.

“It is completely inappropriate and unethical for an elected member of a school district board to call on the superintendent of another district to resign over a clearly personal grievance,” the newspaper quoted Facinetto as saying in the letter, which was read at the meeting. “… He has no right to use his access to the dias to attack another superintendent.”