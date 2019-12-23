Santa Tours Hellertown With Help from His Firefighter Friends (Photos)

Temperatures Sunday crept a bit higher than they have in recent days, and with the sun shining brightly the mild weather was perfect for Dewey Fire Company’s annual Santa Run in Hellertown…at least for those who wanted to stand outside in relative comfort.

Santa’s “elves” at the fire company chauffeured him throughout the borough on the back of a bright red fire truck and helped him deliver early Christmas presents to good girls and boys in town. Candy canes were also handed out to onlookers, both young and old.

Smiles were not in short supply as the sound of sirens and Santa’s laughter mixed with Christmas music echoed up and down the borough’s streets.

Photos by Chris Christian