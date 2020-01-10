Panther Wrestlers Battle Bangor (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

On Thursday night the Saucon Valley Panther wrestlers opened the gymnasium doors and welcomed the Bangor Slaters to town. Both the Panthers and Slaters entered the Colonial League contest with 3-1 records. After an opening night setback to the Notre Dame Crusaders (47-27), Saucon pinned their way past Catasauqua (51-18), Pen Argyl (67-9), and Southern Lehigh (67-12). Bangor got the best of Palisades (36-29), Northern Lehigh (39-31) and Palmerton (36-31) with their lone loss being to the Wilson Warriors (51-22). On paper, this midweek matchup figured to be tight.

Bangor was able to jump out to quick 6-0 lead with a fall by Allen Klaver in the 106 pound bout, but the Panthers ended up dominating the match. On the night, Saucon Valley eneded up winning eleven of the fourteen bouts. The Panthers picked up five pins against Bangor. Connor Nicholas (113), Jake Jones (138), Dane Csencsits (182) and Braydyn Lugardo (195) all decked their opponent in the first period. Nick Warnke (285) savored the moment a little longer and flattened his Slater about half way through the second period.

Saucon also registered bonus points from Chris Arciuolo (132), Thomas Spirk (145) and Matt Arciuolo (170). The trio masterfully racked up technical falls with a variety of takedowns and turns.

The Panthers added three decisions to close out the scoring. Travis Riefenstahl (120), Cael Markle (126) and Tyler Pfizenmayer (152) each battled hard to earn their wins.

In addition to the Bangor pin in the opening bout, the Slaters managed a decision from Gavin Sandt (160) and a fall from Josh Pittenger (220) to make the final score 54-15 in favor of Saucon Valley.

Saucon Valley 54, Southern Lehigh 15

106- Allen Klaver Jr., B, fall Ermal Duka Jr. SV, 5:51.

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, fall Liam Horne Fr., B, 1:15.

120- Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, dec. Landon Uhler So., B, 5-2.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, dec. Caden Poff So., B, 8-5.

132- Chris Arciuolo So., SV, tech-fall Zach Poff Jr., B, 16-0, 4:48.

138- Jake Jones Fr., SV, fall Alex Klaver So., B, :56.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, tech-fall Kael Godschalk So., B, 17-2, 2:00.

152- Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, dec. Gavin Sandt Sr., B, 4-0.

160- Jared Reto Jr., B, dec. Dante Mahaffey So., SV, 4-3.

170- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, tech-fall Cole Farleigh Sr., B, 16-1, 2:07.

182- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, fall Gabe Woolverton So., B, 1:04.

195- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Josh VanNoose Sr., B, :59.

220- Josh Pittenger Sr., B, fall Jack Marouchoc So., SV, 2:36.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, fall Tanner Edwards Sr., SL, 2:36.

Panther Wrestler of the Match: Cael Markle

Coach’s Quote “Cael wrestled hard and avenged a tough loss he had from last season. He gutted out a great win against a tough opponent.” Saucon Valley wrestling coach, Chad Shirk

Up Next: The Panthers head south to defend their title against fourteen other teams in the “Big Red Duals” at Souderton High School on Saturday. Wrestling action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.