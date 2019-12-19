Primed Panthers Pound Pen Argyl (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

Jill Riefenstahl

The Saucon Valley wrestlers loaded the bus and headed for Pen Argyl (1-1) on Wednesday night for a showdown with the Green Knights. Last week, Wilson hammered Pen Argyl 55-22 before the Knights rebounded with a 42-33 victory over Northwestern Lehigh. After stumbling against Notre Dame in the league opener, Saucon Valley was looking to add another tally in the win column to go along with their success against the Catasauqua Rough Riders.

For those expecting a close contest, this was not the venue. Pen Argyl did draw first blood with a decision at 106, but the scoreboard crashed and tilted toward Saucon for the next eleven bouts. In 10 of the next 11 matchups, the Panthers earned bonus points which included seven pins, two tech-falls and a forfeit. The powerful Panthers pounced to register 61 unanswered points.

The entire varsity contest was finished in less than an hour. At one stage of the match it only took the Panthers four and half minutes of wrestling time to move through four bouts. Columbia bound Matt Arciuolo (160) along with Dante Mahaffey (170), Dane Csencsits (182) and Braydyn Lugardo (195) had quick, first period pins for the Panthers. Connor Nicholas (113), Liam Scrivanich (138) and Thomas Spirk (145) also recorded falls for Saucon Valley. Spirk decked his opponent midway through the first period while Nicholas and Scrivanich each pinned about halfway through the second period.

Panther Freshmen Travis Riefenstahl (120) and Tyler Pfizenmayer (152) worked their opponents over for bonus points as well. After giving up an early takedown Riefenstahl used four takedowns of his own and ten near-fall points on his way to a 21-6 victory. “Pfizzy” went on the offensive and pitched a shutout to finish with a dominating 16-0 win over his senior opponent.

Saucon sophomore Chris Arciuolo (132) was never in any serious trouble and grinded his way to a blue-collar, 6-0 decision. It was an uneventful night for the Panthers’ Cael Markle as the Green Knights forfeited the 126-pound weight class.

Aiden Compton (220) provided the hometown crowd some good news when he picked up a fall for Pen Argyl to break the Panthers’ stranglehold. But, the era of good feelings quickly came to an end when senior Nick Warnke finished the night with an early, third period pin that gave Saucon Valley the 67-9 victory.

Saucon Valley 67, Pen Argyl 9

106- George Pultz So., PA, dec. Ermal Duka Jr. SV, 3-0.

113- Connor Nicholas So., SV, fall Hennesy Ruppert Jr., PA, 2:55.

120- Travis Riefenstahl Fr., SV, tech-fall Nathan Pope So., PA, 21-6.

126- Cael Markle So., SV, winner by forfeit.

132- Chris Arciuolo So., SV, dec Jack Rissmiller., PA , 6-0.

138- Liam Scrivanich Fr., SV, fall Antonio Reto Sr., PA, 2:55.

145- Thomas Spirk Sr., SV, fall Nate Ruppe Sr., PA, 1:15.

152- Tyler Pfizenmayer Fr. SV, tech-fall Cory Cockley Sr., PA, 16-0.

160- Matt Arciuolo Sr., SV, fall Cole Dorshimer So., PA, :54.

170- Dante Mahaffey So., SV, fall Reid Holden So., PA, 1:26.

182- Dane Csencsits Sr., SV, fall Tyler Taylor Jr., PA, 1:37.

195- Braydyn Lugardo Sr., SV, fall Dakotah Graham So., PA, :30.

220- Aiden Compton Fr., PA, fall Bobby Yovish Sr., SV, 2:23.

285- Nick Warnke Sr., SV, dec. Sean Rumsey Jr., PA, 4:25.

Panther Wrestler of the Match: Liam Scrivanich

“Liam wrestled a great match. He was attacking the entire time and picked up a fall in his first varsity match of the year!”. Coach Shirk

Up Next: The Panthers will head to the University of Delaware for this weekend’s BEAST of the EAST wrestling tournament. This is, perhaps, the toughest high school wrestling tournament in the nation. 105 teams from as far away as New England, Florida, Ohio and Tennessee will join a healthy contingent of Lehigh Valley schools as well as other schools from the Mid-Atlantic region in a battle to tame the Beast. It is the best of high school wrestling.

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!