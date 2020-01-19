Saucon Valley Duo Teams Up for LLS Student of the Year Program

Two Saucon Valley teens are campaigning for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year Greater Lehigh Valley Program.

Megan Patriarca and Nathan Orr are representing Saucon Valley High School in the fourth annual installment of the fundraising competition, which kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Another Saucon Valley teen who attends Notre Dame-Green Pond High School–Emily Britland–is also participating in the friendly fundraising competition.

For Patriarca, participating in the program hits close to home.

“My grandfather had leukemia and lymphoma, and my uncle is currently in remission from myeloma,” she said. “I wanted to help raise money to support the patients and families going through this tough time in their life.”

Patriarca first learned of the program through her Medical Academy class at the Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School. She then asked her best friend, Orr, to join her campaign.

The duo are both seniors at Saucon Valley, and both have plans to attend college after graduation. Patriarca has plans to attend Bloomsberg University to major in nursing, while Orr plans to major in accounting and continue his athletic career as a pole vaulter upon graduation.

Patriarca plays softball for Saucon Valley and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to being on the track and field team, Orr also participates in Future Business Leaders of America.

The pair are gaining lifelong skills from their participation in the program.

“The Student of the Year Program is helping me step out of my comfort levels and talk with people I’ve never met,” Patriarca said.

“It is making me more outgoing and teaching me to reach out,” Orr added.

Patriarca noted that they plann on hosting a local dine and donate event to raise funds for their campaign, but they do not have all of the details at this time.

In the meantime, you can donate directly to Patriarca and Orr’s campaign through their fundraising link.

Visit the Student of the Year Program’s website for more information.