Lower Saucon Township Teen Raising Money for LLS’s Cancer Fight

Cancer can be a devastating disease, which is why Emily Britland–a Lower Saucon Township resident and junior at Notre Dame-Green Pond High School–is raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year Greater Lehigh Valley Program.

The program is a seven-week fundraising competition for local high school students that runs from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Saturday, Feb. 29. Students who participate in it gain valuable professional skills–such as marketing, entrepreneurship and project management skills–while raising money for a great cause.

Britland was nominated for the program by a friend who participated in last year’s installment. You can contribute to her campaign by donating to her fundraising link when the event starts. Until then, whether you’re an individual or a local business owner, consider becoming a sponsor for her campaign.

She is also hosting a “Dine and Donate” at the Friendly’s restaurant on William Penn Highway in Easton on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. Ten percent of the night’s proceeds will go toward her campaign.

Vouchers customers will need to bring to the fundraiser can be obtained by emailing Emily at LLSTeamHCW@gmail.com or calling Susan Britland at 484-632-9741.

Emily, who plans on one day becoming an entrepreneur, is already gaining life experience through her participation in the program.

“So far it’s helped me a lot with stepping out of my comfort zone and talking with people who are a lot older than me, with a lot more experience,” she said.

Britland plans on studying business in college. She also plays volleyball for Notre Dame and enjoys training dogs with her father. She hopes to raise $10,000 with her campaign.

The program will conclude with a Grand Finale Gala where the Student(s) of the Year will be announced. The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The Lehigh Valley program’s fundraising total will also be announced at the Grand Finale Gala. Last year’s campaign class raised over $268,000, with the Student of the Year raising over $50,000.

The year 2020 marks the fourth year of the Lehigh Valley edition of the LLS’s Student of the Year program. You can find more information about the program on their website.