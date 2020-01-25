Stephanie Alexis Rusu, 25, of Fountain Hill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Stephanie Alexis Rusu, age 25, of Fountain Hill and Hellertown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1994 in Atlanta, Ga.

She was the most loving and compassionate person. She had the most beautiful smile and made everyone she came into contact with laugh. She loved bowling, played softball for many travel teams and was a pitcher for Saucon Valley High School and Northampton Community College. She cherished the friendships she made through sports.

Her family is so thankful she found her soulmate, Robert Stezar Jr., and became an amazing stepmother to Rob’s daughter, Christina. They had three-and-a-half wonderful years together and were planning their wedding.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by her fiance: Robert Stezar Jr.; stepdaughter: Christina; parents: Alexis “Alex” and Keren Rusu; uncles and aunts: Robert and Jackie Knox, and Marlon and Maria Martinez and their son Cameron; godparents: Mark and Nancy Roman and their daughter Emma; cousins: Danny and Tanya Roman, Robert Roman and his daughter Mya, Jeanine and Kevin Frawley and their children Gisella, Jayda, Kevin, Xavier and Elijah, Eneida L. Roman, Inez “Toni” Garcia, Fred and Cindy Ronda, Jason and Lourdes Kessler and their children Matthew and Sarah, Steven and Deanna Ortiz and their children Steven Jr., Elyana and Alyssa, Agnes and Matthew Nugent and their children Jose, Joshua, Emily and Matthew, Grisel and Claudio Ludovico and their children Nicholas and Marco, Bernadette and John Schultz and their daughter Amelia, Cliff and Maricruz Dubois and their children Conner and Madeline, Aracelis and Antonio Maisonet and their children Antonio Jr., Cassandra, Rachel, Angelica and Elissa, Pedro and Aida Ortiz, Guillermo and Lucy Soto, Guillermo Soto Jr. and Karen and their children Daniel, Jesse and Xavier, Lillian and Alain Rodriquez and their son William, Michelle and Nik Guran and their son Jakob, Priscilla and Aton Maiti and their children Angella, Austin, Ava and Adrianna. She was preceded in death by grandparents: Carmen and John Rusu, and George and Ruth Lakeman; uncle: Tom Jones; and cousin: Christopher Knox.

SERVICE

A celebration of Stephanie’s life and legacy will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown.