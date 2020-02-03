Come Home to Luxury, Serenity at Historic Fieldstone Farm (Sponsored)

Imagine owning your own piece of Pennsylvania history, along with the opportunity to reimagine its place in the 21st century. That’s what you’ll get with Fieldstone Farm; a 120-acre estate property currently for sale in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County.

At Fieldstone Farm–located at 7250 Saint Peters Road, Macungie–past and present combine to create a unique setting that is both serene and luxurious.

Listed by Vicky Roelke of Blair Real Estate Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach-Coopersburg, Fieldstone Farm’s origins can be traced to 1740, when the land it occupies was deeded to its first owners under the Penn family’s Walking Treaty.

A fully-restored stone farmhouse built in the late 1700s features four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, plus a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances any cook is sure to love.

The home features five fireplaces (four of which are gas), both front and back staircases, a first floor command station, generous storage and exceptional craftsmanship such as custom moldings.

Beyond its repointed stone walls you’ll find a heated pool and spa as well as a heated carriage house-style garage with a car lift suitable for in-house detailing. The carriage house can accommodate up to eight cars, and a separate three-car garage is available for everyday use.

A finished bank barn houses a 1,500 square-foot great room which is the perfect place to gather for movies, family celebrations or any type of entertaining, and its historic root cellar houses a custom wine cellar.

Nearby is a two-acre pond with illuminated fountain that is stocked with Japanese koi, and beyond that are acres of gardens, a gazebo, a state-of-the-art greenhouse and an organic garden, which along with the property’s automated irrigation system will delight anyone with a green thumb.

With horse stalls equipped with running water, a tack room, a wash station, an adjacent three-acre fenced paddock and a field that could be transformed into a large training ring–plus room to grow–Fieldstone Farm is ideal for equestrians.

Another potential opportunity to reimagine the property and potentially generate revenue may exist for wine enthusiasts, who could possibly utilize the sloping acreage and rich organic soil for the establishment of a vineyard.

Fieldstone Farm’s current owners have already tapped into the boutique agricultural potential of the property by producing their own organic cider with organic apples grown in the orchard on site.

“We have been the proud stewards of Fieldstone Farm for the last 27 years and have enjoyed every moment of living here,” said Loren and Jody Hulber, “from the serene, private setting; spectacular sunrises and sunsets over the two-acre pond; walking trails through the forest; and the beautiful orchard…to the historical story of this exceptional estate. We have hosted amazing and fun events with family and friends and have easily maintained everything to the highest standards.”

The Hulbers said they are looking forward to starting a new chapter in their lives and witnessing another family beginning their next chapter in a home they have cherished.

“We are now ready to turn Fieldstone Farm over to its next owner who will enjoy the wonderful grounds and phenomenal amenities, fitting their perfect lifestyle for a lifetime,” they said.

Fieldstone Farm offers the seclusion of a world-class country estate while being conveniently located minutes from I-78, within easy commuting distance of New Yrok and Philadelphia. World-class hospitals, three private country clubs, fine dining, shopping and the Lehigh Valley’s flourishing arts scene are just moments away.

Thanks to the property’s Act 319 status, taxes are economical at less than $11,000 a year. A foresty program that is currently in place may be transferred to its new owners, however a transfer isn’t required.

Fieldstone Farm is listed for sale at $3,495,999; a price that reflects the unique and rare opportunity it represents to own one of the last and most prestigious historic estates of this size in the area.

For more information or to schedule your private showing of Fieldstone Farm, please contact Vicky Roelke at 484-318-0806 or vicky.roelke@foxroach.com or John J. Blair at 610-442-3114 or john.blair@foxroach.com at Blair Real Estate Group, or use the online scheduling tool on the property’s listing page.

