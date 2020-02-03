Donald C. King, 83, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donald C. King, 83, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Lorraine R. (Frace) King. He was born in Fountain Hill on July 6, 1936 to the late Edward and Maude (Sigafoos) King. Donald served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He worked for the former Hellertown Manufacturing Company for 24 years, and then for the former North Penn Electronics, Lansdale, until retiring. Donald was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown. He was an avid outdoorsman as well as a Phillies and Eagles fan.

SURVIVORS

Son: Donald D. of Bethlehem Township; son-in-law: Anthony W. Benner Sr. of Hanover Township; grandchildren: Heather (Joseph W.) Searfoss, Rebecca Anne (Eric Norder) King, Anthony W. Benner Jr., Mary Lisa Benner; great-grandchildren: Paxton and Kinsley Searfoss, Aiden and Alex Benner, and Andrew Thompson. He was predeceased by a daughter: Sandra L. Benner; siblings: Naomi Buss-Smith, Helen Schall, Paul, Elizabeth Heidecker, Dorothy Jones, Joyce Rohrbach and Mary Sloyer.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312.