When is Winter Restaurant Week (2020) at the Promenade Shops?

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has announced that it will host its semi-annual Restaurant Week from Sunday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 27. During that time, guests at some of the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center’s best-known dining destinations will be able to enjoy fixed price, multi-course lunch and dinner menus.

According to a news release from the Promenade Shops, Melt, Komé Fine Japanese Cuisine, Torre and White Orchids Thai Cuisine will offer $17 lunch menu and $30 dinner menu options. Top Cut Steakhouse will feature a $69 dinner menu on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Red Robin will offer a $19.95 “YUMMM Bundle,” which includes a choice of one $5 appetizer, an entrée and a bottomless beverage. Capital Blue’s Healthy You Café will offer a Turkey Feta Spinach Burger with sweet potato fries and a cookie or avocado brownie for $10.25, and anyone who visit Playa Bowls and mentions “Restaurant Week” will receive 20 percent off their order.

For menus and more information about Restaurant Week as well as other upcoming events at the Promenade Shops, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValley.com.

The Promenade Shops is located at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa.