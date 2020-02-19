Council Likes Proposal to Add Gazebo to Authority Park

A popular place to hold weddings in Hellertown borough could become more heavily trafficked if a proposal by resident and volunteer Joe Delfoe wins favor with the community.

The proposal has already won support from Hellertown Borough Council.

Delfoe went before council Tuesday to discuss his idea, which is to erect a gazebo in Borough Authority Park.

The gently-sloping park is located between New York Avenue, Rentzheimer Drive and Durham Street, east of the Hellertown Pool.

Unlike the pool and nearby parking lots, it is covered by a lush canopy of mature trees.

The Silver Creek bisects the park, where it is spanned by a metal footbridge located along a diagonal walking path which leads to a tiered fountain that (appropriately) resembles a wedding cake.

Over the last 15 years, the park has become attractive to couples planning their nuptials because of its scenic beauty and its proximity to the Dewey Fire Company social hall, which is located directly across the street.

The large banquet hall has long hosted wedding receptions, and in many cases wedding parties will use the park across the street as the setting for some of their photos.

By last year, it was apparent that the park was becoming so popular as a wedding venue that borough council voted to enact a fee for hosting a wedding ceremony in it.

The vinyl gazebo proposed by Delfoe, however, would be financed with donations.

Delfoe said he will need to raise at least $7,000 to build it, and that beyond that, “the size of the gazebo will be determined by the amount of money I bring in.”

A retired electrician who’s known as the father of the Detwiller Plaza clock tower, Delfoe told council the gazebo will have year-round lighting powered by photo cells. He also said he hopes to decorate it with lights at Christmastime.

Council unanimously approved a motion allowing Delfoe to coordinate and install the gazebo if the needed funds are raised.

In other business at the meeting, borough manager Cathy Hartranft announced that this year’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 15 in the borough’s Dimmick Park.

Hartranft said the committee in charge of Community Day is currently seeking a new chair following the resignation of the former chairperson. It is a volunteer position however the borough is offering a $500 stipend to whomever steps forward to fill it.

The next Hellertown Borough Council meeting will be held Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 685 Main St., Hellertown.