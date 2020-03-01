2020 PIAA Regional Wrestling Wrap-Up: Panthers Crown Four, Advance Nine to Hershey (Brought to You by Spirk Brothers Inc.)

How sweet it is! Saucon Valley sent a school-record twelve wrestlers to the PIAA Southeast Regional tournament over the weekend. Of the Panther pack, four earned gold medals and five others advanced to the 2019-2020 PIAA state wrestling championships in Hershey next weekend. Nine state qualifiers to the PIAA tournament is another Saucon Valley school record!

Jake Jones (138), Thomas Spirk (145), Matt Arciuolo (170) and Dane Csencsits (182) each finished atop the Southeast Regional podium. Jones, a freshman, will join the senior trio for his first trip to Chocolatetown and compete for his first state wrestling title. Spirk and Arciuolo are returning state medalists. Spirk finished 8th last year while Arciuolo was 3rd. Csencsits is now a four-time PIAA state qualifier.

Sophomore Chris Arciuolo (132) and Senior Nick Warnke (285) will pack their silver medals and head to Hershey as well. Arciuolo lost a heartbreaker by a 1-0 margin while Warnke fell 3-2. It will be Arciuolo’s first trip to Hershey, while Warnke is a three-time PIAA state qualifier!

The Panthers will also advance third-place finisher Braydyn Lugardo to the state tournament. Although a three-time District XI medalist and the 2019 District XI champion, it will be Lugardo’s first trip to the PIAA individual tournament in Hershey.

In addition, Travis Riefenstahl (120) and Ty Csencsits (160) have qualified for States with their fifth-place efforts. Riefenstahl is a freshman, Csencsits a sophomore.

Panthers in the 2020 SE Regional Finals 132 Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro, decision Chris Arciuolo , decision, 1-0. 138 Jake Jones , fall Hunter Mays, Conwell Egan, 5:51. 145 Thomas Spirk , decision Dorian Gonzalez, Newport, 6-3. 170 Matt Arciuolo , tech-fall Sean Getty, Camp Hill, 19-4, 2:20. 182 Dane Csencsits , decision Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt, 7-1. 285 Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua decision Nick Warnke , 3-2.



2020 SE Regional Panther Place-winners Third/Fourth Place 195 Jason Sine, Notre Dame, decision Braydyn Lugardo , 6-5. Fifth/Sixth Place 120 Travis Riefenstahl , fall Ashtyn Campbell, Palisades, 4:09. 160 Ty Csencsits , fall Tate Niederer, Delone Catholic, 1:32.



With another strong showing and advancing a school record nine wrestlers to the 2019-2020 PIAA State tournament in Hershey next weekend, the Panthers finished in first place taking the team title.

Top-10 Team Scores

Saucon Valley 191.5 Notre Dame 167 Bishop McDevitt 90 Faith Christian 87.5 West Perry 75 Wilson 69 Hamburg 66 Newport 61 Middletown 53 (Tie) Brandywine Heights, Camp Hill, Conwell Egan 40

Up Next: The Panthers will pack their bags and head to Hershey for the PIAA State Championships (Click here to see the brackets). The tournament will begin on Thursday with the Finals scheduled for Saturday!

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!