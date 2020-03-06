Fountain Hill Planners to Consider Hosey Redevelopment Plans

The Borough of Fountain Hill is holding a Planning Commission meeting this Monday, March 9, to discuss appeals related to a proposed redevelopment of the Hosey property on Russell Avenue.

Ashley Development Corporation purchased the property in January of this year for $215,000. The borough purchased the property for $70,000 about a year before that.

Ashley Development is owned by Lou Pektor, a well-known local developer.

David Harte of Ashley Development said their proposal involves demolishing the Hosey building–a former social club which closed in 2017–and erecting an 18-unit apartment complex in its place.

The apartment units would be age-targeted, with most tenants being 55 and over, Harte said.

The apartment complex would be built into the south-facing slope on the property, with three stories on the Russell Avenue side and two stories on the Jeter Avenue side of the building.

Before construction can get underway, the proposed development needs multiple variances and special exceptions, which will be under consideration by the planning commission at the meeting Monday.

A special exception is needed for the demolition of the Hosey building, which is within a historic overlay district on the north side of the borough.

Ashley Development also needs a special exception to build higher than 35 feet on the property.

In order to keep the building’s architecture in line with the surrounding residential area, the developer wants to construct it with a sloped roof, Harte said. The sloped roof would barely exceed the 35-foot building height permitted for the property.

Fountain Hill zoning officer Tom Wargo said the developer must also demonstrate that there is sufficient parking and emergency response access for the apartment complex.

According to Harte, Ashley has plans to use the existing parking lot and will also construct additional parking spaces.

The planning commission will make a recommendation to Fountain Hill Borough Council following Monday’s meeting. The borough’s zoning hearing board will then make a final decision regarding the variances and exceptions being sought.

The developer is scheduled to go in front of the zoning hearing board March 16.

Monday’s planning commission meeting is a public meeting. It will take place at 7 p.m. in Borough Hall located at 941 Long Street.