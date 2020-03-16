Pets in Need of Homes: Karen (Brought to You by A Furry Tail Come True)

Some of you may have already heard Karen’s story. She was rescued from a less than ideal situation with 124 other cats, a number of whom were undersocialized and very scared. Karen is personally working on being more confident, along with several of her siblings at the Center. They have work to do, but hope you will have the patience to provide each of them with the time they need to learn to trust and have confidence again. Karen enjoys a quiet and calm environment in which she can explore at her own pace. She can be slow to warm up and would prefer someone who will understand her needs. Due to her “scaredy-catness,” Karen would prefer a home without children or dogs. She hopes you’ll give her the chance to become the princess she’s always known she can be!

Credit: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare

Karen and other pets in need of homes are in the care of the not-for-profit Center for Animal Health and Welfare., which is located in Williams Township.

Please note that in response to growing concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), as of Friday, March 13 the Center temporarily reduced its hours of operation. It is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and visitation is limited to individuals who are actively seeking to adopt a dog or cat. This change will be in effect at least until April 17.

The Center’s animals and staff also ask that anyone experiencing illness or those with a high risk of being exposed to COVID-19 avoid visiting the shelter at this time.

Click here to make a donation to the Center. Find the Center’s Amazon.com wish list–which includes items they regularly need–here.

For directions to the center click here. Like and follow the Center for Animal Health and Welfare on Facebook for updates about pets available for adoption and more. For more information call 610-252-7722 or email cahwemails@gmail.com.



