Many Online Resources Available for People in Recovery

The following list of online resources was compiled by the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance and circulated by the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc. to assist people in recovery with staying sober during the social distancing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Editor’s Note: If you are concerned about someone in recovery, please consider taking a moment to give them a call or check in with them online. According to mental health and substance abuse experts, the isolation caused by social distancing can negatively affect individuals who have dealt with addiction and other issues. Maintaining friendships and other relationships can help combat feelings of loneliness and prevent negative thought processes that might serve as a trigger for addictive behaviors.

Online and Virtual Recovery Support Resource List

Alcoholics Anonymous: Offers online support through their online group.

Cocaine Anonymous: Online services are available.

LifeRing: Secular recovery in an organization of people who share practical experiences and sobriety support. There are as many ways to live free of drugs and alcohol as there are stories of successful sober people.

In The Rooms-Online Recovery Meetings: In The Rooms was formed with a simple goal in mind: to give recovering addicts a place to meet and socialize when they’re not in face-to-face meetings. This basic concept has grown into a global online community with over 500,000 members who share their strength and experience with one another daily. Through live meetings, discussion groups and other tools, In The Rooms helps people from around the world connect with and help one another along their recovery journeys.

Marijuana Anonymous: An online fellowship of people who share experience, strength and hope with one another to solve common problems and help others to recover from pot addiction.

Narcotics Anonymous: NA offers a variety of online and Skype meeting options.

Reddit Recovery: Redditors in recovery hang out, share experiences and support each other. Members discuss various ways to achieve and maintain a life free from active addiction. Everyone is welcome.

Refuge Recovery: The group is grounded in the belief that Buddhist principles and practices create a strong foundation for a path to freedom from addiction. This program incorporates the following recovery belief system: All individuals have the power and potential to free themselves from the suffering that is caused by addiction.

SMART Recovery: Self-Management And Recovery Training (SMART) is a global community of mutual-support groups. They offer online support and forums including a chat room and message board.

Soberocity: Soberocity can be a great solution if you’re looking for an online community that occasionally also has live events across the country.

Sobergrid: A platform to help anyone get sober and stay sober. Some join to get support, while others join to give it. Each free download, post and connection creates an opportunity to stay sober while helping others do the same.

Soberistas: An international online-only recovery community which makes it easy to connect with like-minded women who are friendly, non-judgmental and helping each other kick the booze and stay sober.

Sober Recovery: The forums of Sober Recovery are a great place for people with substance use disorder to find assistance and helpful information. The community has more than 168,000 people who are recovering from substance use disorder and/or codependence, as well as their friends and family.

We Connect Recovery: Online recovery support groups are available daily. They are open to anyone who is dealing with substance use, mental health concerns, disordered eating or any other quality of life concerns. Everyone is welcome, no matter their pathway to recovery or recovery status.

Other Useful Links:

Note: This list was sourced via the Bucks County District Attorney’s Crimewatch site.