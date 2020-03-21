Coronavirus Concern: St. Luke’s Accepting PPE Donations

Note: The following is a news release from St. Luke’s University Health Network related the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As of late Saturday, Pennsylvania had nearly 400 confirmed cases of the virus, including 30 confirmed cases in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The state has reported two deaths as a result of COVID-19.

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the United States, health care systems are preparing for potential nationwide shortages of critical supplies. While St. Luke’s University Health Network currently has an adequate stock of necessary items, we want to remain agile by ensuring we are prepared for any shortages that might occur in the future.

As such, St Luke’s is accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies from our employees, patients, friends, family members and community partners. The types of PPE and supplies we are specifically interested in are: surgical masks, N95 masks, goggles, face shields, vinyl gloves, hand sanitizer, Lysol and Clorox, including wipes. We are also accepting hospital-grade cleaning supplies and disinfectant.

Additionally, we are accepting donations of fabrics for making our own masks, including cotton, denim, duck cloth, canvas, twill, silk or other tightly woven fabric, as well as elastic or rubber bands.

St. Luke’s has setup donation drop-off centers at our following urgent care locations. We will accept donations whenever these locations are open.

Drop-off Facility Address Allentown 501 Cetronia Road, Allentown, PA 18104 Whitehall 2402 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052 Quakertown 157 West End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951 Hamburg 9 Dave’s Way, Hamburg, PA 19526 Lehighton 575 S. 9th St., Suite 7, Lehighton, PA 18235 Bethlehem 153 Brodhead Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Wind Gap 487 E. Moorestown Road, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Brodheadsville 111 Rt. 715, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 Phillipsburg 200 Stryker’s Road, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Please contact Ben Guerin to arrange a pickup directly from your company. He can be reached at 610-739-9332 or Benjamin.Guerin@sluhn.org.

If you have questions about how to help, please contact us at 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 7.

We thank you all in advance for any contribution you can make to help keep our health care personnel and our community safe.