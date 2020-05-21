Bath & Body Works to Close 50 Stores, Reports Say

Credit: The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

The owner of a popular bath and beauty store chain that has a location in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has announced that it will close 50 stores after disappointing quarterly earnings were reported earlier this month.

PennLive.com cited reports by USA Today and CNBC in reporting Thursday that L Brands Inc. will also close roughly 250 Victoria’s Secret lingerie stores in the U.S. and Canada within the next year.

The locations that will be shuttered have not yet been named.

The Bath & Body Works store in Upper Saucon Township opened for business in late October 2019.

The store was open for less than five months before it was forced to close temporarily–along with most of the other businesses in the Promenade Shops–as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The few businesses that remain open include the grocery store Fresh Market, several restaurants offering curbside pickup and a cell phone store.

It remains unclear when the dozens of other businesses there and elsewhere will be allowed to reopen, but it will depend on when Lehigh County is moved from the red phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-phase reopening plan to the yellow phase.

Under the yellow phase, some retail operations may resume by following social distancing guidelines and with other safety protocols in place, such as limits on the number of customers permitted inside a shop at one time. Other businesses–such as salons and massage therapists–may not reopen at all until a later phase of the recovery.