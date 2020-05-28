Student’s 2020 Palisades Graduation Yard Sign Stolen, Police Say

Missing out on the traditional joys of being a high school senior has been a sad consequence of the coronavirus pandemic for students who are part of the Class of 2020.

In lieu of in-person recognition this spring, many school districts have distributed yard signs to seniors for them to display at home in anticipation of graduation.

Even that, however, was taken away from one Palisades High School senior, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin reported Thursday.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said an 18-year-old’s sign that read “#PirateStrong Congratulations Class of 2020” and bore his name was swiped from his front yard on E. Broad Street in Trumbauersville borough, Bucks County, Monday at around 11 a.m.

Was it a prank? Police did not detail any possible motives for the theft in their news release about it.

The yard sign is purple and gold, and police said their investigation into the theft is continuing.