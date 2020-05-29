Richard A. Silva, 77, of Lower Macungie (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard A. Silva, 77, of Lower Macungie Township, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown. He was the husband of Jean L. (Cataneo) Silva. Richard was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on May 11, 1943 to the late George and Beatrice (Falcioni) Silva. Richard worked as a Master Plumber for many years and then as a Financial Advisor for AIG Retirement Services/VALIC. He was an active member of St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J., serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and co-chairing their popular annual feast. He was a member of St. Thomas Moore R.C. Church, Allentown. Richard was past president of Rotary International, Monsey, N.Y. He loved music, playing accordion, the New York Yankees and golf, but most importantly his family. Richard was an active member of Four Seasons Adult Community in Macungie, where he served on many committees.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife Jean of 56 years; children: Valerie (Jeff) Bitzer of Monroe, N.Y., Richard V. (Abby) Silva of Elk Grove, Calif.; brother: Don (Ann) Silva of Maricopa, Ariz.; grandchildren: Daniel, Christina, Tyler, Claire, Gabrielle and Gianna; close family friend: Maureen Gwynne-Silva of Lower Saucon Township.

SERVICE

Due to the ongoing global constraints, a private graveside service will be held at the Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, N.J., at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Mosser Nursing Home (Activities Department), P.O. Box 133, Trexlertown, PA 18087 would be apprecated.