Don’t Forget Dad! A Father’s Day Drink Recipe Courtesy of ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers

Father’s Day is nearly here, and Trish and Diane of ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers think dad’s really earned a special drink this year.

Exclusively for Saucon Source readers, they’ve shared an easy recipe for one he’s sure to love.

The Father’s Day ROOT Manhattanish

1 oz ROOT Granada

2 oz whisky

Ice

Garnish with maraschino cherries

ROOT Crafted Cocktail Mixers are produced locally using only natural and organic ingredients to ensure superior taste and cocktail hour perfection.

In addition to free local delivery, they can be purchased in select Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Spirits shoppes including the stores in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley (Center Valley), Cedar Crest Boulevard (South Whitehall Township) and Rt. 248 (Lower Nazareth Township).

Please visit RootCrafted.com to shop, order and learn more.

Happy Father’s Day to all our Dads!