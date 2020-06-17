St. Luke’s Launches “Return to Work” Program for Businesses (Sponsored)

St. Luke’s Occupational Medicine, in collaboration with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health, St. Luke’s Fitness Centers and St. Luke’s Care Now sites, are launching a Return to Work program for businesses as local communities begin to open at this point during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The St. Luke’s Return to Work program provides a variety of services to employers and their employees including clinical evaluation of employees at our Care Now facilities as well as providing mental wellness care and more,” said Benjamin Guerin, sales director for St. Luke’s Occupational Medicine.

“We are ready to support businesses in the area to offer a comprehensive and robust package of services covering diet, healthy living, mental wellness and medical policy, all provided by our professional and dedicated team,” Guerin added.

St. Luke’s Return to Work Program includes the following components:

Return to Work Evaluations

Care Now sites provide comprehensive physical and clinical evaluation of employees.

Medical Policy Consultation

Board Certified Occupational Medicine physicians are available to help employers develop medical policy and guidance based on the company’s policy needs.

Mental Well-Being Support

Licensed mental health professionals are available to provide education and well-being support to empower employees and help them recognize and overcome stressors related to work-life balance.

Onsite Employee Temperature Monitoring

The St. Luke’s team of healthcare professionals are trained to perform accurate measurements using non-contact infrared thermometers.

Fitness, Dietary and Healthy Living Recommendations

St. Luke’s exercise physiologists, dieticians and athletic trainers can provide guided recommendations for getting back on track after time off including dietary education and fitness guidance.

St. Luke’s ExecuHealth

A program offering executives a focused, evidence-based picture of their overall health and well-being in one day. This comprehensive physical ensures that executives can perform at their optimum level.

“We are planning a measured and strategic approach to allowing Pennsylvanians to return to work safely to prevent a resurgence of the virus,” says Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf’s website. “This must be done in the most effective, efficient and risk-averse method possible to balance our return to economic stability, while at the same time continuing to keep Pennsylvanians safe by controlling the spread of disease.”

St. Luke’s is ready to help.

“You can trust St. Luke’s now more than ever to provide you with the highest quality of care from our dedicated team of professionals,” said Guerin. “We’re here, and we’re ready for you.”

For more information, visit sluhn.org/COVID-19, call St. Luke’s InfoLink at 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 4 or email InfoLink@sluhn.org.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.