John J. Raymond, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John J. Raymond, 76, of Lower Saucon Township and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Margaret D. (Deemer) Raymond. He was born in Johnstown on Feb. 3, 1944 to the late Dr. Eugene and Marie (Brady) Raymond. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Lieutenant Commander. He was a professional electrical engineer at ArtsQuest and project director for SteelStacks and Foster Wheeler, N.J., for many years. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and the Villanova Singers Legacy Society.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of thirty-five-and-a-half years; children: Karen Raymond-Hart of Dallas, Texas, Tricia Raymond-Graham (Lee) of Houston, Texas, Felicia Raymond Jones (Christopher) of Hellertown, John Edward Raymond of Fayetteville, N.C., Rachel Raymond of Savannah, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. Private interment will conclude services at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015.