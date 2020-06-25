‘Trump 2020’ Flag Stolen from Upper Bucks Yard, Police Say

Credit: Amazon.com

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Thursday that they’re investigating the theft of a politically-themed flag from a residential property in rural Nockamixon Township, Bucks County.

In a news release police said a 66-year-old resident of Center Hill Road in the Upper Black Eddy section of the township reported that a “Trump 2020 No More Bullshit” flag was stolen from his yard sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:15 p.m. Monday.

Also stolen, according to police, was a “subdued American flag” with a blue stripe on it.

Police said both flags are made of cloth and measure three feet by five feet in size.

The Trump flag’s estimated value is $8 and the American flag’s estimated value is $11, according to police, who added that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.