Local Breweries Excited to Be Going ‘Green’

Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that much of the state’s heavily-populated southeast would enter the green phase of reopening on Friday, June 26, means that food and beverage establishments like restaurants and bars may now serve patrons inside at reduced capacity.

Not to be outdone, some of the area’s favorite microbreweries have been working hard to formulate new service arrangements, both indoors and out, for their loyal customers to enjoy.

Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown began outdoor service June 23, according to a Facebook post. The brewery is currently open from 4 to 9 p.m., with a requirement that guests make a reservation via OpenTable on their website. Reservations are for 90-minute periods and masks are required at all times when patrons are not seated at their table.

Lost Tavern is utilizing the parking lot on the south side of their building as an outdoor seating area. To help protect beer drinkers from the elements, the brewery has put up a 20 by 30-foot tent in part of it. More information about the new courtyard seating area may be found in Lost Tavern’s June 17 newsletter.

The newsletter also announced that a 16 tap bar is being built and installed, as well as string lights over the seating area, and industrial strength barricades at the entrance and exits of the parking lot.

Lost Tavern is also in the process of implementing a new point-of-sales system which will make a nearly contact-less method of payment available.

The brewery commissioned the help of Cutshaw Wood Working to make custom built vapor barriers which will be installed inside for when they can offer walk up service. They have not yet announced when walk up service will be available, but be sure to follow their Facebook page for all of their latest information and updates.

Lost Tavern’s newsletter also announced that they plan to begin offering to-go sales of beer at their Bethlehem location in early July.

“We hope to return to full service, in conjunction with our new partner within the shared space, Randevoo, as soon as possible after bringing back to-go sales in Bethlehem,” the newsletter said.

Seven Sirens Brewing Company in South Side Bethlehem announced new hours beginning with the green phase on June 26 in a Facebook post from June 23. The brewery is now open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven Sirens is allowing customers inside at half capacity. They will also continue to have tables outside for patrons to sit at and enjoy drinks.

The brewery is also working on ramping up its beer releases.

“We finally have all of our brewing equipment in-house, so we’ll be churning out new beer releases soon,” the owners posted. “Keep an eye out for a ton of new beers on tap in the next couple weeks.”

Seven Sirens also shared a diagram for a new “bump out” seating area which is under construction and will provide even more outdoor seating. Construction will be starting up again on June 29 according to the post. During this time they will be utilizing their side entrance where the food trucks park.

Seven Sirens has also been busy constructing an “Air BedNBeer” in the building above the brewery, which will serve as an Airbnb and can be rented out by guests wishing to stay the night in town.

Seven Sirens regularly posts updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Hop Hill Brewing in Lower Saucon Township also recently announced that they will have new regular hours beginning July 1. In July they will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The brewery is offering indoor seating as of June 26 in addition to the outdoor seating they already provide.

“Our indoor seating will be at 50 percent capacity and spaced according to the governor’s guidelines for social distancing,” an employee said.

Hop Hill is hosting bands throughout the summer on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as food trucks whenever possible. They’re also continuing to offer their popular outdoor games such as cornhole, big Jenga and washers, with increased sterilization of the pieces between players.

Hop Hill regularly posts updates on their Facebook and Instagram pages regarding beer releases, special event schedules like band and trivia nights, and other news.