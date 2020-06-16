Photos: Dining Al Fresco is the New Normal in Saucon Valley and Beyond

Credit: Chris Christian

Due to coronavirus concerns, more people are eating outside. A lot more people.

On June 5, when Northampton and Lehigh county’s moved into Pennsylvania’s post-pandemic yellow zone, restaurants statewide were permitted to open up outside seating areas with restrictions in place to allow for social distancing.

Consequently, most Hellertown area eateries that are able to accommodate al fresco meals are now doing so.

A bonus for guests and staff alike has been gorgeous weather, with clear, sunny skies and mild temperatures prevailing most of the month so far.

Saucon Source photographer Chris Christian recently captured some of the renewed enthusiasm for eating out–outdoors–during visits to some local favorite establishments, including Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, Steel Club, Hellertown Diner and Braveheart Highland Pub.

HELLERTOWN DINER is blessed to have an abundance of space around its building at the south end of Main Street. The Christogiannis family has taken full advantage of it by converting parking spaces into an outside dining area. Umbrella-shaded tables that are perfect for family time or a meal with friends have been a hit so far this summer.

HELLERTOWN CROSSROADS HOTEL has the perfect porch on which to enjoy a famous cheesesteak or perhaps a cocktail prepared by their bar. If you’re seated on it you won’t see the landmark’s well-known marlin (it hangs on an interior wall) but you will have a great vantage point from which to watch the ever-changing Main Street landscape.

BRAVEHEART HIGHLAND PUB has always been a popular place to enjoy a drink or a meal streetside, however as of June, the restaurant also features a cozy covered deck.

STEEL CLUB has one of the largest patio areas in the Saucon Valley. Although there is currently less available seating due to social distancing requirements, the Beam Yard can accommodate many parties of varying sizes. The club offers no-fee dining memberships.