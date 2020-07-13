Man Charged Following Steel City Incident Involving Neighbors, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police have filed charges against a Steel City man accused of exposing himself to his neighbors and possibly using a firearm to threaten them.

According to district court and online records, James Frank Fisher Jr., 67, of the 2100 block of Schwab Avenue, allegedly harassed his neighbors outside his home on the evening of July 6.

An affidavit of probable cause filed by Ofc. Robert Winters in district court indicates Winters was dispatched to Schwab Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. because of “a harassment complaint of a male allegedly exposing himself in public to the neighbors.”

While en route to the scene, Winters said he received an additional report that described Fisher allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbors.

When Winters arrived at the scene, he said both Fisher and the neighbors were separated on their respective properties.

“Witnesses stated that (Fisher) allegedly was making gestures while out on the front of his property, toward the neighbors that were across the street,” Winters wrote in the criminal complaint filed at District Court 03-2-04.

After that, there was reportedly a confrontation between the two parties “and a verbal argument ensued,” he said.

Winters said three witnesses told him they saw Fisher pull out and point “a small revolver type handgun at them,” which was when they retreated to call police a second time.

Video footage that might have confirmed the witnesses’ account was not helpful in this case because in it “(Fisher) is seen turning and the view of the weapon (is) blocked,” Winters said.

He added that police planned to obtain a search warrant in order to search Fisher’s home for the gun witnesses said they saw, which Winters said Fisher denied having displayed.

“(Fisher) did state he has a medical condition and did give an odor of alcohol intoxication,” the affidavit said.

Fisher is charged with one count of terroristic threats, one count of simple assault and three counts of harassment, all of which are misdemeanors, according to the criminal docket sheet in his case.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Robert C. Weber on July 6, Fisher was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, the court records indicate.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled to be held before District Judge Alan Mege on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. at District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to court records.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.