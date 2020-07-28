Michael J. Maczura, 86, of Salisbury (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael J. Maczura, 86, of Salisbury Township, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Marjory (White) Maczura. Michael was born in Bethlehem on March 19, 1934, to the late Jon and Mary (Kaplan) Maczura. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Throughout his career he worked as a heavy equipment operator, most recently for C.V.A. Construction of Fairless Hills. Michael was an avid fisherman.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 23 years; son: Thomas Maczura of Quakertown; sister: Lillian (James) Schrantz of Hellertown; sisters-in-law: Elaine Stevens of Houston, Texas and Christina Matzura of Metuchen, N.J. He was predeceased by siblings: Andrew, Peter, John, Helen Frederick and Mary Rennison.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post #397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.