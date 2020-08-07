Community Art Walk to Brighten Borough Authority Park

One positive side effect of the coronavirus pandemic has come in the form of creativity; a natural byproduct of more time spent at home and away from other people.

A local woman has plans to showcase some of what’s been created thanks to the COVID shutdown as part of a “Community Art Walk” in Hellertown’s Borough Authority Park.

Erica Shorb received permission from borough council earlier this month to stage the weather-resistant outdoor show “Corona Season: Beauty Revealed” from Saturday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 18, when it will be open for everyone to safely enjoy among the trees.

Credit: Erica Shorb

“We are currently accepting project proposals for art walk installations,” she said in an announcement about how to submit works for the show. “You are invited to work with your household, quarantine group or front-line coworkers to create a piece of art that reflects the things that kept you going when the world as we knew it shut down.”

There is an initial deadline of Friday, Aug. 14 to submit a proposal for the art walk, after which all proposals will be reviewed by borough council within two weeks (Shorb said proposals may still be submitted after the deadline). A form is available online for submissions, which should be made with the following guidance in mind:

The artwork should represent how your household found joy during quarantine or what brought you light and hope in the midst of this dark season.

Each household or quarantine group may submit one piece.

The artwork should be constructed with consideration given to wind and rain.

All forms of art are welcome, but must be family-friendly and able to be displayed in an outdoor environment. You are encouraged to consider creating on a large scale to suit the outdoor space.

Shorb said she hopes to be able to host live music at the art walk on its opening day.

“Together we can continue to point our community towards hope in spite of continued adversity,” she said.

More information is available by emailing Short at honestimprint@gmail.com.

Additional updates will be shared on the Honest Imprint Facebook page as well as a Community Art Walk Facebook event.

The art walk is being jointly presented by Shorb’s Honest Imprint creative startup business and the Borough of Hellertown.