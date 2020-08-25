Medical Marijuana Stolen Along With Disc Golf Gear, Police Say

An afternoon that was to be spent disc golfing in South Mountain Park in Lower Saucon Township turned from enjoyable to frustrating when a man’s medical marijuana was stolen along with several discs used in the game, township police said Tuesday.

In a Crimewatch post about it, police said the man visited the park to play the game Friday afternoon, and left his disc golf bag containing the marijuana and discs on the parking lot curb while he cleaned up a disc golf pathway nearby.

“When the victim returned, his bag and the contents were missing,” police explained.

They added that the theft was reported at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information regarding this theft can submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline or contact Lower Saucon Police at 610-317-6110.