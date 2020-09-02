Upper Bucks Man Sentenced to State Prison for Fatal DUI Crash

Credit: Bucks County District Attorney's Office/Crimewatch

A judge said she will object to an Upper Bucks County man’s future parole application because he has refused to admit causing a fatal DUI crash and refused to reveal where he was drinking before he caused it, in spite of pleading “no contest” in the case.

Bucks County Common Pleas Court Judge Diane E. Gibbons sentenced Duane Michael Davis, 54, of Hilltown Township, to four-and-a-half to 10 years in state prison Wednesday for the June 22, 2019 accident that claimed the life of 59-year-old Martin Timothy Glover, of Warrington, Bucks County.

According to a news release about the sentencing published by the Bucks County District Attorney’s office on its Crimewatch site, it was approximately 2 a.m. when Glover pulled his minivan off to the side of County Line Road in Warrington Township and turned on its hazard lights.

“Glover made sure his van was as far off the road as possible and wore a reflective vest for safety, as part of his job as a sign poster,” the news release said.

Just after stepping out of his vehicle, the DA’s office said Glover was struck by a pickup truck operated by a drunken Davis, who never stopped and “took off from the scene.”

A good Samaritan followed the truck and took down its license plate information, which led police to Davis, who the district attorney said refused to perform field sobriety tests and subsequently refused to provide a blood sample.

Police obtained a search warrant, which the district attorney said indicated that Davis had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .144 percent approximately five hours after the crash.

The maximum legal limit for BAC for drivers in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.

“In sworn testimony at a pretrial hearing, a forensic toxicologist said (Davis’s) alcohol levels would have been much higher at the time of the crash, with a blood-alcohol concentration between 0.18 and 0.33 percent,” the news release said.

The release cited an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, in which police said they learned of the accident from a witness who called 911 to report that they had seen a black truck strike a man on County Line Road near Upper State Road and that “the truck made no efforts to avoid striking the man, despite (there being) a wide-open lane to the left.”

A Hilltown police sergeant then went to Davis’s home and saw a black truck parked outside with significant damage to its front passenger side, the release said.

“Davis admitted he had just come from a bar where he was drinking alcohol,” it continued. “After refusing field sobriety tests because he said he would fail them, Davis commented, ‘What the hell did I hit?'”

Glover, who was severely injured when he was struck, died at Doylestown Hospital.

The district attorney said Davis sat “stone-faced” at his sentencing Wednesday, at which Glover’s family members tearfully provided victim impact statements to the court.

The case was investigated by the Warrington Township Police Department and the Hilltown Township Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.