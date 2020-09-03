Close Shave for Driver Who Struck Freemansburg Bridge

The view of the Lehigh River from the Freemansburg Bridge is lovely at this time of year, but it’s best enjoyed while walking across it.

One driver, however, got an up-close view of the water and railroad tracks below it without even exiting their vehicle.

Pictures taken by an eyewitness Wednesday morning show a grey sedan wedged between the concrete “Jersey barrier” that separates the roadway from the sidewalk and the outer wall at the east end of the bridge, at the borough’s border with Lower Saucon Township near Steel City.

Contributed photo

The vehicle crashed through a chainlink fence that is above the outer wall, which left part of the car’s front end dangling somewhat precariously over the open space below.

The witness remarked that it was fortunate there were no pedestrians on the sidewalk when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle was able to exit it and did not appear to be hurt, it was said.

First responders assisted at the scene.

It was unclear what kind of damage the vehicle sustained or what caused the single-vehicle accident, although roads were apparently wet at the time it occurred.