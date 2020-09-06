Crash at I-78 On Ramp Was DUI-Related, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast say their investigation of a single-vehicle accident that recently occurred on the I-78 west on ramp from Rt. 33 south in Lower Saucon Township concluded that it was DUI-related.

In a news release last week, police said Alhambra Ali, 40, of Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County, was driving when the crash allegedly occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Aug. 18.

The news release indicated that Ali was “arrested for DUI and charged accordingly.”

Police said they were assisted at the scene by Easton Auto Body.

The same on ramp was more recently the scene of another accident–unrelated to alcohol–troopers from Belfast reported over the weekend.