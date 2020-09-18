Marian B. (Dimmig) Heft, 101, Formerly of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marian B. (Dimmig) Heft, 101, formerly of Springtown, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Heft, who died Dec. 8, 1996. She was born on June 22, 1919 in Hellertown to the late Frederick and Mamie (Mease) Dimmig. Marian was a secretary for J.C. Hershey, Springtown, for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown, Springtown Volunteer Fire Co. and Silver Creek Athletic Association. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling to play at different courses.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Ralph E. (Barbara) Heft Jr. of Quakertown, Karen J, (Bernard J.) Gallagher of Emmaus; sister: Marguerite Gutshall of Springtown; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother: Frederick “Fritz” Dimmig.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Springtown Cemetery, Springfield Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, P.O. Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081.