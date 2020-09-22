Man Assaulted Boy with Special Needs in Walmart, Police Say

Credit: Richland Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Richland Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who they say assaulted a 16-year-old boy who has special needs in the Walmart Supercenter on Rt. 309 Saturday.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch page Tuesday, police shared a store security photo of the man, who is seen wearing a face mask in it due to a state health order and Walmart entry requirements enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said the assault occurred at 12:01 p.m., when the unidentified man allegedly struck the boy in the face.

Afterward, police said the man immediately fled the store and left the area in a white SUV of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Richland Township Police Ofc. Michael Colahan at mikec@richlandtownshippd.org or 215-536-9500.