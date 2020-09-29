Frank D. Nastasee, 66, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Frank D. Nastasee, 66, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Gloria (Holowka). Frank was born in Fountain Hill on Nov. 25, 1953 to Elizabeth (Kozlowski) of Hellertown and late Anthony Nastasee. He worked for the former Bethlehem Steel and Highway Marine, Quakertown. Frank was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 38 years; brothers: Anthony (Tammy) of Hellertown, David (Mary Lou) of Bethlehem and Christopher of Fountain Hill.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.